    Combat Chess | AHM

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney and Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Tyson

    All Hands Magazine

    Boxing places Midshipmen in a high-stress environment, to prepare them for combat leadership in the fleet.

    United States Naval Academy Boxing Club began in 1865 and has been training future Officers for combat ever since. Jim McNally has been coaching at Navy since 1986 and has trained 56 individual national champions who have won 77 national titles. Dive into his philosophy of fighting, and the experiences of the champions he trained. (U.S. Navy video Austin Rooney and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Tyson/released)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 06:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867381
    VIRIN: 221130-N-FE250-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363765
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: US

    This work, Combat Chess | AHM, by PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney and PO2 Samuel Tyson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    officer
    usna
    boxing
    plebe

