Trailer - Combat Chess

Boxing places Midshipmen in a high-stress environment, to prepare them for combat leadership in the fleet.
United States Naval Academy Boxing Club began in 1865 and has been training future Officers for combat ever since. Jim McNally has been coaching at Navy since 1986 and has trained 56 individual national champions who have won 77 national titles. Dive into his philosophy of fighting, and the experiences of the champions he trained. (U.S. Navy video Austin Rooney and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Tyson/released)
|11.30.2022
|12.09.2022 06:50
|Video Productions
|867380
|221130-N-FE250-1002
|DOD_109363764
|00:00:30
|US
|1
|1
