Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Stress Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay  

    All Hands Magazine

    Short animation to highlight stress awareness. (U.S. Navy animation by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Clay/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 06:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 867375
    VIRIN: 221102-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363746
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Stress Awareness, by PO1 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    stress
    awareness
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT