    Cyber Coalition 22 tests NATO Allies and partners in cyber defence

    ESTONIA

    12.01.2022

    More than 1,000 cyber defenders fended off simulated cyber attacks during Cyber Coalition 22, one of the largest cyber exercises in the world.

    NATO has concluded its largest annual cyber defence exercise, Cyber Coalition 2022, which immersed more than 1,000 cyber defenders from 32 countries into a scenario that tested their ability to prevent attacks and intrusions.

    This annual exercise is led by NATO’s USA-based Allied Command Transformation. This year’s iteration experimented with using artificial intelligence to counter cyber threats, standardizing information-sharing during a cyber crisis, and exploiting intelligence to improve shared situational awareness. It is one of the largest cyber exercises in the world.

    Twenty-six NATO Allies attended Cyber Coalition 22, as well as partners Finland, Sweden, Georgia, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, with participants from the European Union, industry and academia attending as well.

    Footage includes shots of participants during the exercise, as well as an interview with the exercise director.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867371
    VIRIN: 221209-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363723
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: EE

