    Best Medic identified by Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    11.30.2022

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with different units all over Germany navigates through different tasks during the Medical Readiness Command-Europe, Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion at Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 1, 2022. The competition served to test the Soldiers’ knowledge and warfighting capabilities through a variety of test like weapon qualifications, land navigation, Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment and more. The winners will compete at the Army level BMC which will be held at Fort Polk, ID in January 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867370
    VIRIN: 221130-A-MX671-0101
    Filename: DOD_109363716
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

