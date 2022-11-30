U.S. Army Soldiers with different units all over Germany navigates through different tasks during the Medical Readiness Command-Europe, Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion at Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 1, 2022. The competition served to test the Soldiers’ knowledge and warfighting capabilities through a variety of test like weapon qualifications, land navigation, Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment and more. The winners will compete at the Army level BMC which will be held at Fort Polk, ID in January 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 05:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867370
|VIRIN:
|221130-A-MX671-0101
|Filename:
|DOD_109363716
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Medic identified by Medical Readiness Command, Europe, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
