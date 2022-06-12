Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2d Marines Air Insertion

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d marines board a CH-53E Super Stallion with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing during Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)
