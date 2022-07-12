Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II lands at Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II's from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron landed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 7, 2022. The 25th FGS takes part in numerous flight training operations to keep their aviation skills sharp.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 03:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867363
    VIRIN: 221207-F-YU621-114
    Filename: DOD_109363487
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II lands at Osan Air Base, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron

