U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II's from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron landed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 7, 2022. The 25th FGS takes part in numerous flight training operations to keep their aviation skills sharp.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 03:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867363
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-YU621-114
|Filename:
|DOD_109363487
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II lands at Osan Air Base, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
