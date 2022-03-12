Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWSS-171 Conduct an M240B Machine Gun Live Fire Training (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, conduct an M240B machine gun live fire training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2022. MWSS-171 participated in live fire training to enhance combat readiness when operating in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867360
    VIRIN: 221203-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363449
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 Conduct an M240B Machine Gun Live Fire Training (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    1st MAW
    Marines
    Training
    MAG-12
    MWSS-171

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT