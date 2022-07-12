U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines board a MV-22B Osprey and CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters during Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 04:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867359
|VIRIN:
|221207-M-UH432-323
|Filename:
|DOD_109363448
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2d Marines Air Insertion, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT