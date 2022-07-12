Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2d Marines Air Insertion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines board a MV-22B Osprey and CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters during Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 04:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867359
    VIRIN: 221207-M-UH432-323
    Filename: DOD_109363448
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2d Marines Air Insertion, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stand-in Force
    SiF-EX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT