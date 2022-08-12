Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays From Naval District Washington

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Happy Holidays from Naval District Washington! Tune in to see seasons greetings and messages from NDW leadership and personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

    Music by twinmusicom.org/ via Youtube Audio Library

    Stock footage at 1:13 by Beachfront via video.net

    This work, Happy Holidays From Naval District Washington, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greetings
    NDW
    Happy Holidays
    Seasons

