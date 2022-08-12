video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy Holidays from Naval District Washington! Tune in to see seasons greetings and messages from NDW leadership and personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)



Music by twinmusicom.org/ via Youtube Audio Library



Stock footage at 1:13 by Beachfront via video.net