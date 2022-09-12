KAB Holiday Greeting 2022 (Clean)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command chief, and their spouses wish Team Kadena and the Shogun warriors happy holidays at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2022. Eaglin, Woods and their spouses recognized the Airmen, civilians and families that make the Kadena mission possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)