Instead of reindeer, Santa Claus comes to town... on an F-16! Santa Claus visited Edwards Air Force Base on an F-16 Fighting Falcon spreading holiday cheer on base... the Edwards style!
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 20:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867346
|VIRIN:
|221202-F-SU785-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109362867
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Claus delivers holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base with an F-16 Fighting Falcon, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
