    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa Claus delivers holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base with an F-16 Fighting Falcon

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Instead of reindeer, Santa Claus comes to town... on an F-16! Santa Claus visited Edwards Air Force Base on an F-16 Fighting Falcon spreading holiday cheer on base... the Edwards style!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 20:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867346
    VIRIN: 221202-F-SU785-0003
    Filename: DOD_109362867
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Claus delivers holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base with an F-16 Fighting Falcon, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-16
    christmas
    happy holidays
    santa claus
    seasons greetings
    air force

