    Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th SFS - B-Roll

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package from the 8th SFS Down & Dirty video - footage includes CATM (Combat Arms Training & Maintenance), A guard mount post/brief, a ride-along inside an 8th Security Forces Squadron patrol vehicle, redman/combat training and the military working dog section.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867345
    VIRIN: 221208-F-YO204-1003
    Filename: DOD_109362860
    Length: 00:10:15
    Location: 26, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th SFS - B-Roll, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat and SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    CATM
    Wolf Pack
    Security Forces
    Redman
    Down and Dirty

