Soldiers and civilians of USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrated the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony, DEC 8th 2022, Camp Casey South Korea. This was a remarkable holiday experience filled with ceremonious live entertainment followed by an epic lighting (U.S. ARMY Video by SPC. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 19:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867343
|VIRIN:
|221208-A-DZ781-185
|Filename:
|DOD_109362844
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
