    USAG Yongsan-Casey Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers and civilians of USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrated the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony, DEC 8th 2022, Camp Casey South Korea. This was a remarkable holiday experience filled with ceremonious live entertainment followed by an epic lighting (U.S. ARMY Video by SPC. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 19:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867343
    VIRIN: 221208-A-DZ781-185
    Filename: DOD_109362844
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: KR

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Tree Lighting
    ARMY
    Yongsan-Casey

