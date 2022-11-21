Sierra Army Depot prepares dozens of M1A1 tanks for shipment to Anniston Army Depot, Nov. 21, 2022, where they will be further retrofitted and used for the needs of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867332
|VIRIN:
|221121-A-NW302-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109362639
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HERLONG, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sierra Army Depot preps M1A1 tanks for Anniston Army Depot, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT