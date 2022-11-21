Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Army Depot preps M1A1 tanks for Anniston Army Depot

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Video by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Sierra Army Depot prepares dozens of M1A1 tanks for shipment to Anniston Army Depot, Nov. 21, 2022, where they will be further retrofitted and used for the needs of the Army.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867332
    VIRIN: 221121-A-NW302-001
    Filename: DOD_109362639
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sierra Army Depot preps M1A1 tanks for Anniston Army Depot, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Sustainment
    Armor
    AMC
    M1A1
    Sierra Army Depot
    OIB

