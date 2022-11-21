Sierra Army Depot preps M1A1 tanks for Anniston Army Depot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sierra Army Depot prepares dozens of M1A1 tanks for shipment to Anniston Army Depot, Nov. 21, 2022, where they will be further retrofitted and used for the needs of the Army.