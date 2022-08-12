Operation Santa Claus 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Alaska National Guard carried on its holiday tradition of conducting Operation Santa Claus throughout the month of November 2022. In its 67th year, Operation Santa Claus delivered 3,850 pounds of gifts and countless smiles to 581 children in Scammon Bay, Minto and Nuiqsut. The operation is possible through the 53-year partnership with the Salvation Army and community partners who donate, help wrap gifts and spend hours personalizing each child’s gift with a holiday card.