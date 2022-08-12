Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Santa Claus 2022

    12.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard carried on its holiday tradition of conducting Operation Santa Claus throughout the month of November 2022. In its 67th year, Operation Santa Claus delivered 3,850 pounds of gifts and countless smiles to 581 children in Scammon Bay, Minto and Nuiqsut. The operation is possible through the 53-year partnership with the Salvation Army and community partners who donate, help wrap gifts and spend hours personalizing each child’s gift with a holiday card.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
