Operation Santa Claus 2022

The Alaska National Guard carried on its holiday tradition of conducting Operation Santa Claus throughout the month of November 2022. In its 67th year, Operation Santa Claus delivered 3,850 pounds of gifts and countless smiles to 581 children in Scammon Bay, Minto and Nuiqsut. The operation is possible through the 53-year partnership with the Salvation Army and community partners who donate, help wrap gifts and spend hours personalizing each child’s gift with a holiday card.
12.08.2022
12.08.2022
|Package
|867329
|221208-Z-A3507-1001
|DOD_109362603
|00:03:15
AK, US
|2
|2
