    25th Infantry Division- Go Army Beat Navy Commercial

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Christensen and Sgt. Daniel Proper

    25th Infantry Division   

    In #TropicLightning fashion, Capt. Matthew Giachinta and Capt. Geoffrey Bacon, prior West Point Football captains, reminisce and look forward to this weekend's Army-Navy football game on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2022. Go Army, Beat Navy! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Proper & Sgt. Rachel Christensen, 25th Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867327
    VIRIN: 221207-A-LE512-1003
    Filename: DOD_109362514
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division- Go Army Beat Navy Commercial, by SGT Rachel Christensen and SGT Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    Go Army Beat Navy
    Strike Hard
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

