Giving Back

Air Force ROTC cadre members talk about their experience serving through guiding the next generation of Air Force officers through their commissioning experience. Interested members can read more about instructor opportunities at Air University at https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Instructors/. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)