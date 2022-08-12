Giving Back

Air Force ROTC cadre members talk about their experience serving through guiding the next generation of Air Force officers through their commissioning experience. Interested members can read more about instructor opportunities at Air University at https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Instructors/. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 17:25
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867321
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109362495
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
