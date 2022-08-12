Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Announces Cloud Capability Contracts

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    John Sherman, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, and other defense officials announce the joint warfighting cloud capability contracts for development and use at all classification levels—from headquarters to the tactical edge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 15:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867290
    Filename: DOD_109362239
    Length: 00:42:53
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Announces Cloud Capability Contracts , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #DGOVLIVE
