DOD Announces Cloud Capability Contracts

John Sherman, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, and other defense officials announce the joint warfighting cloud capability contracts for development and use at all classification levels—from headquarters to the tactical edge.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|867290
|Filename:
|DOD_109362239
|Length:
|00:42:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
