U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Patrick McFall and other senior YPG leaders address questions from the YPG workforce and residents.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 18:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|867287
|VIRIN:
|221208-A-IK096-251
|Filename:
|DOD_109362150
|Length:
|00:13:52
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, YPG Commander's Roundtable, December 2022, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT