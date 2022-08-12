Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    The Durham and Nunez families would like to wish all of Fourth Air Force happy holidays!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867277
    VIRIN: 221208-F-HV400-548
    Filename: DOD_109362058
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #ReserveCitizenAirmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT