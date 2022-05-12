Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23: 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Stinger Shoot

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group-38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fire FIM-92A Stinger surface-to-air missiles during exercise Steel Knight 23 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867274
    VIRIN: 221205-M-WW783-2001
    Filename: DOD_109362031
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Steel Knight 23: 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Stinger Shoot, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    stinger
    Steel Knight
    3rd LAAD Battalion

