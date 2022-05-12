Steel Knight 23: 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Stinger Shoot

U.S. Marines with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group-38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fire FIM-92A Stinger surface-to-air missiles during exercise Steel Knight 23 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867274
|VIRIN:
|221205-M-WW783-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109362031
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
