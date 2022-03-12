U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), refuel at a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Steel Knight 23 on Red Beach, Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 3, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867273
|VIRIN:
|221203-M-SV143-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109362030
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|US
This work, Steel Knight 23: HMLA-169 Forward Arming and Refueling Point Operations b-roll, by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS
