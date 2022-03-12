Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23: HMLA-169 Forward Arming and Refueling Point Operations b-roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), refuel at a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Steel Knight 23 on Red Beach, Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 3, 2022. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867273
    VIRIN: 221203-M-SV143-1001
    Filename: DOD_109362030
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USMC
    3rd MAW
    Marine Corps
    Steel Knight

