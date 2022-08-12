Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Civil Support kicks off Exercise Sudden Response 23

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    CAMP MABRY, Texas (Dec. 8, 2022) — U.S. Army Maj. Darren Hamby, the operations officer assigned to Incident Support Team 1 at Joint Task Force Civil Support, gives an interview highlighting the importance and benefits of Exercise Sudden Response 23 at Camp Mabry, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response 23 Dec. 7-13 in Camp Mabry, Austin and Fort Hood, Texas. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission. The DCRF is comprised of up to 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867268
    VIRIN: 221208-N-PC620-0001
    Filename: DOD_109361985
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US 

    This work, Joint Task Force Civil Support kicks off Exercise Sudden Response 23, by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SuddenResponse23
    #DeterminedResponse23
    #SuddenResponseDeterminedResponse23
    #SR/DR23

