U.S. Marines assigned to Recruiting Sub Station (RSS) El Paso East, Recruiting Station Albuquerque, 8th Marine Corps District explain what motivates them while on recruiting duty in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022. RSS El Paso East's success has lead them to be awarded RSS of the year for fiscal year 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867255
|VIRIN:
|221206-M-IR130-959
|Filename:
|DOD_109361784
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Duke City Marines succeed on the streets, by Sgt Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
