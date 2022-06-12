Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Duke City Marines succeed on the streets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gary Jayne III 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines assigned to Recruiting Sub Station (RSS) El Paso East, Recruiting Station Albuquerque, 8th Marine Corps District explain what motivates them while on recruiting duty in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022. RSS El Paso East's success has lead them to be awarded RSS of the year for fiscal year 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867255
    VIRIN: 221206-M-IR130-959
    Filename: DOD_109361784
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duke City Marines succeed on the streets, by Sgt Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Texas
    Marines
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT