Duke City Marines succeed on the streets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Recruiting Sub Station (RSS) El Paso East, Recruiting Station Albuquerque, 8th Marine Corps District explain what motivates them while on recruiting duty in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022. RSS El Paso East's success has lead them to be awarded RSS of the year for fiscal year 2022.