Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trees for Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Trees for Troops is once again providing Christmas trees to military personnel this holiday season — and Hanscom AFB is the pick-up site.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867254
    VIRIN: 221208-F-PR861-859
    Filename: DOD_109361778
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trees for Troops, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Massachusetts National Guard
    Trees for Troops
    Hanscom AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT