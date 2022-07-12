Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Body Composition Improvement Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The 55th Medical Group's Health Promotion Office is hosting a body composition challenge at Offutt AFB, Nebraska to promote body fat loss after the holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867250
    VIRIN: 221207-F-CV998-524
    Filename: DOD_109361757
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body Composition Improvement Challenge, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    55th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT