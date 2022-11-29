US Marines provide logistics support to Finnish forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



US Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group are wrapping up a 3-month stay in Finland, the longest deployment yet for the US military’s amphibious branch in the country.



During their stay in southern Finland, the US Marines provided logistical support to the Finnish Navy’s Nyland Brigade, a conscript unit that focuses on amphibious operations. Setting up shop at the brigade’s headquarters in Dragsvik, the Marines learned how to integrate their operations with the Finnish forces, who are experts at navigating the island-dense archipelago off the country’s southern shore. The Marines also took part in Freezing Winds 22, one of the biggest maritime exercises ever organised in Finland, an intensive training scenario that saw the Marines provide around-the-clock support to their Finnish counterparts.



A long-time NATO partner, Finland is applying for full membership following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Deployments like this help the Finnish forces familiarise themselves with Allied tactics and techniques as they prepare to accede to the Alliance.



Footage includes shots of US Marines conducting aerial and ground logistics operations as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 22, and Finnish conscripts engaging in simulated firefights, as well as interviews with US Marine Corps and Finnish Navy officers.

US Marine Corps Captain Michael Roeske, Company Commander, Combat Logistics Battalion 6



“So where we are right now is in Dragsvik, Finland. It’s in the south-western part of Finland, not far from the port of Henko. Right now, we’re working with the Nyland Brigade, which is one of two coastal brigades of the Finnish Navy, the Finnish Defence Forces.”



US Marine Corps Captain Michael Roeske, Company Commander, Combat Logistics Battalion 6



“We’re providing direct support, sustainment, to the Nyland Brigade. What that means is, as a logistics unit, we’re using the different modes of distribution, or transportation, to provide supplies and support of the Nyland Brigade, to keep them moving as they’re conducting their manoeuvre operations.”



US Marine Corps Captain Michael Roeske, Company Commander, Combat Logistics Battalion 6



“So as far as being out here in Dragsvik, Finland, not only are we operating in the cold, but we’re also operating in the archipelago, so a littoral environment. So the end state for us, and one of the big things that we’ve taken away from the Finns is, how do we work in a cold weather environment that’s also surrounded by water, as well as islands. So how do we move the boats, how do we connect surface distribution, so on land, to water. How do we connect our aerial distribution, like aerial delivery, and external lift, so moving equipment underneath helicopters to islands. And then how do we support, how do we tie that into supporting an element via boat. That’s one of the big take-aways that we’ve gotten so far, working with the Nyland Brigade down here in the archipelago.”



Captain Michael Roeske, Company Commander, Combat Logistics Battalion 6, US Marine Corps



“On an individual level, and on a professional level, it’s been great working with the Finns. Naturally, everyone has their ways they do things. There’s a little bit of friction here and there. But overall, it’s been great. Fantastic people to work with, and I’d love to do it again.”



Lieutenant Colonel Emmaline Hill, Commander, Combat Logistics Battalion 8, US Marine Corps



“This opportunity to exercise, and to train in this environment, is absolutely critical, because when we look to not just the future of where the threat is, or where we see ourselves operating, Marines need to be ready for that. And they need to be prepared. Being here now, training, this is the type of preparation that they need. They need hands-on, they need in-person, they need real challenging training. That’s what Marines like.”



Captain Juha Kilpi, Commander, Nyland Brigade, Finnish Navy



“Well, the US Marines arrived approximately three months ago, and they’ve been living in the brigade. They have accommodations built just for them in brigade area, where our conscripts are stationed as well.”



Captain Juha Kilpi, Commander, Nyland Brigade, Finnish Navy



“It all has happened very quickly, after the Finland and Sweden applied for NATO. It all started, we had the first, it’s called amphibious training event. We had a first event in the summer, when the USS Kearsarge was here. And now this is the second training event. We do bilateral cooperation, we get to know each other, get to know each other’s habits and the way we operate.”



Captain Juha Kilpi, Commander, Nyland Brigade, Finnish Navy



“For us, the US Marine Corps is a big entity. It’s a whole different culture, and their capabilities, their way of thinking is the biggest lesson for us to learn, and I’ve been very, very satisfied with the cooperation that we’ve had. It’s been very good.”



