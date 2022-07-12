An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marine receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patricio Recalde Jr., right, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with EOD Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Recalde received the Certificate of Excellent Personal Action for saving a life while he was on leave. Recalde’s personal bravery and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps and reflect great credit upon himself and 8th ESB, EOD Company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Garcia)