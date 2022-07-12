U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patricio Recalde Jr., right, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with EOD Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Recalde received the Certificate of Excellent Personal Action for saving a life while he was on leave. Recalde’s personal bravery and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps and reflect great credit upon himself and 8th ESB, EOD Company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867242
|VIRIN:
|221208-M-DP423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109361641
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marine receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT