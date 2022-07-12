Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marine receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patricio Recalde Jr., right, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with EOD Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Recalde received the Certificate of Excellent Personal Action for saving a life while he was on leave. Recalde’s personal bravery and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps and reflect great credit upon himself and 8th ESB, EOD Company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867242
    VIRIN: 221208-M-DP423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109361641
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marine receives a Certificate of Excellent Personal Action, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Hero
    American Red Cross
    USNORTHCOM
    8th ESB
    EOD Company

