    Purpose Through Combat

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Jake Edwards, Marine Corps veteran, small business owner and emergency response trainer, details his experience in the second battle of Fallujah and how he draws purpose through the combat he endured.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: VA, US

    Combat
    Fallujah
    Marine Corps

