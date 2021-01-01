Purpose Through Combat

Jake Edwards, Marine Corps veteran, small business owner and emergency response trainer, details his experience in the second battle of Fallujah and how he draws purpose through the combat he endured.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|867241
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-ZT339-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109361598
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT