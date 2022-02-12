Last week, the Fort Stewart garrison command team—Col. Manny Ramirez and Steven Hood—visited the installation fire department for burn training. The garrison commander and deputy garrison commander were suited up in turnout gear, put on breathing apparatus, learned how to use the hose, and entered the burn training facility to fight a fire. After the burn training, both had a deeper appreciation for what the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services firefighters do to keep our installation safe.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867239
|VIRIN:
|221202-O-WJ404-815
|Filename:
|DOD_109361571
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison command team checks in on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield firefighters, gets hands-on with burn trainer, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT