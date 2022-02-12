Garrison command team checks in on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield firefighters, gets hands-on with burn trainer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last week, the Fort Stewart garrison command team—Col. Manny Ramirez and Steven Hood—visited the installation fire department for burn training. The garrison commander and deputy garrison commander were suited up in turnout gear, put on breathing apparatus, learned how to use the hose, and entered the burn training facility to fight a fire. After the burn training, both had a deeper appreciation for what the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services firefighters do to keep our installation safe.