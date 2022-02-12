Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison command team checks in on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield firefighters, gets hands-on with burn trainer

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Last week, the Fort Stewart garrison command team—Col. Manny Ramirez and Steven Hood—visited the installation fire department for burn training. The garrison commander and deputy garrison commander were suited up in turnout gear, put on breathing apparatus, learned how to use the hose, and entered the burn training facility to fight a fire. After the burn training, both had a deeper appreciation for what the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services firefighters do to keep our installation safe.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867239
    VIRIN: 221202-O-WJ404-815
    Filename: DOD_109361571
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Garrison command team checks in on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield firefighters, gets hands-on with burn trainer, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army

