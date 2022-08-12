SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Raider Unveiled, Airmen Fly HEXA, Turning Flowers into Tires

In this week’s look around the Air Force, the new B-21 Raider long-range bomber rolls out for public view, Airmen get a chance to fly the HEXA, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, and the Air Force Research Lab is working toward creating a domestic supply of rubber for aircraft tires using dandelions.
