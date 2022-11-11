Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain Down Artillery Hell

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.11.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Field Artillery Squadron participate in a mass fires training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoerh Training Area, Germany, Nov. 11, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army videoo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 09:17
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

