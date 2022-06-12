U. S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the Bastion Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct squad blank-fire and tactical movement training at Bloska Polica Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec. 6, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 04:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867221
|VIRIN:
|221206-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109361056
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|BLOSKA POLICA, SI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Live Fire Training (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT