    Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th SFS

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan Down & Dirty is back with another episode! Follow along as new guy Cameron gets insight into the 8th Security Forces Squadron. An integral part of the Wolf Pack, they uphold the law and train hard to counter any threat to the base.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 03:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867214
    VIRIN: 221208-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109360978
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th SFS, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    First Responders
    Wolf Pack
    Security Forces Squadron
    Down & Dirty

