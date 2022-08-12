Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th SFS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kunsan Down & Dirty is back with another episode! Follow along as new guy Cameron gets insight into the 8th Security Forces Squadron. An integral part of the Wolf Pack, they uphold the law and train hard to counter any threat to the base.