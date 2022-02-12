Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Go Army Extended Shout-Out

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CJTF-HOA cheers the for the West Point Black Knights for their 2022 game against the Naval Academy on December 2, 2022. The Army-Navy football game is an annual rivalry game between the two military academies. (Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 08:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867213
    VIRIN: 120222-F-GE908-1001
    Filename: DOD_109360977
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    This work, CJTF-HOA Go Army Extended Shout-Out, by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Go Army
    Army-Navy Football Game
    Army-Navy
    AcademyGames2022
    AcademyGame2022

