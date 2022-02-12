CJTF-HOA cheers the for the West Point Black Knights for their 2022 game against the Naval Academy on December 2, 2022. The Army-Navy football game is an annual rivalry game between the two military academies. (Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867213
|VIRIN:
|120222-F-GE908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109360977
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CJTF-HOA Go Army Extended Shout-Out, by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT