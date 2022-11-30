Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GYSgt Christopher Bustamante

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific

    GYSgt Christopher Bustamante, 3rd Supply Battalion, Paris, CA

    Produced by students at Kadena Middle School, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan
    Samy Fineman, Teacher, Kadena Middle School
    samy.fineman@dodea.edu

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 22:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867175
    VIRIN: 221130-D-YK666-003
    Filename: DOD_109360655
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: PARIS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GYSgt Christopher Bustamante, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT