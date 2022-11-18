221208-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting the opening of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's new Pier 5. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 19:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|867160
|VIRIN:
|221208-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109360417
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka New Pier 5, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT