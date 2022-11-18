Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka New Pier 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    221208-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting the opening of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's new Pier 5. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 19:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 867160
    VIRIN: 221208-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109360417
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka New Pier 5, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Navy
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Pier 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT