The Vandal Training Complex on Camp Humphreys was named after Lieutenant General Thomas Steven Vandal, the former commanding general of Eighth Army as well as the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. During his career in Korea, he strengthened the Republic of Korea/U.S. Alliance, and protect ROK/U.S countries’ national security initiatives. He improved the health and welfare of Soldiers and KATUSAs, with a vision of providing them premium training and increasing combat readiness. He enhanced overall readiness with his motto “Fight Tonight”. And these efforts helped him mange his troops well during a period of ever-intensifying tensions with North Korea. He passed away of pancreatic cancer on October 7, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 20:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|867157
|VIRIN:
|221108-A-JL185-210
|Filename:
|DOD_109360350
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys' History- Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal, by PFC Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT