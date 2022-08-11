Humphreys' History- Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Vandal Training Complex on Camp Humphreys was named after Lieutenant General Thomas Steven Vandal, the former commanding general of Eighth Army as well as the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. During his career in Korea, he strengthened the Republic of Korea/U.S. Alliance, and protect ROK/U.S countries’ national security initiatives. He improved the health and welfare of Soldiers and KATUSAs, with a vision of providing them premium training and increasing combat readiness. He enhanced overall readiness with his motto “Fight Tonight”. And these efforts helped him mange his troops well during a period of ever-intensifying tensions with North Korea. He passed away of pancreatic cancer on October 7, 2018.