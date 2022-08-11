Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys' History- Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Nathanial Johnson 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Vandal Training Complex on Camp Humphreys was named after Lieutenant General Thomas Steven Vandal, the former commanding general of Eighth Army as well as the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. During his career in Korea, he strengthened the Republic of Korea/U.S. Alliance, and protect ROK/U.S countries’ national security initiatives. He improved the health and welfare of Soldiers and KATUSAs, with a vision of providing them premium training and increasing combat readiness. He enhanced overall readiness with his motto “Fight Tonight”. And these efforts helped him mange his troops well during a period of ever-intensifying tensions with North Korea. He passed away of pancreatic cancer on October 7, 2018.

