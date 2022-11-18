Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys' History- SFC William S. Sitman

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2022

    Video by Pfc. Nathanial Johnson 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Sitman Gym on Camp Humphreys was named after Korean war hero, Sergeant first class William Samuel Sitman.
    The battle of Chipyong-Ni was a decisive battle of the Korean War, that took place from 13 to 15 February 1951.
    During this battle, he was a machine-gun section leader, and his platoon was under attack by a numerically superior hostile force. The enemy lobbed a grenade into their position. Despite being fully aware of the odds against him, he threw himself onto the grenade without hesitation and absorbed the full impact. The decision cost him his life, but his act of bravery saved the lives of five of his platoon members and enabled them to keep firing at the enemy. And this battle became the turning point of the war.
    The Sitman fitness center reflects his noble self-sacrifice and consummate devotion to duty.

    11.18.2022
    12.07.2022
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 867156
    VIRIN: 221118-A-JL185-072
    Filename: DOD_109360349
    Length: 00:01:00
    PYEONGTAEK, KR 

    AFN
    USAG Humphreys

