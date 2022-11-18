Humphreys' History- SFC William S. Sitman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Sitman Gym on Camp Humphreys was named after Korean war hero, Sergeant first class William Samuel Sitman.

The battle of Chipyong-Ni was a decisive battle of the Korean War, that took place from 13 to 15 February 1951.

During this battle, he was a machine-gun section leader, and his platoon was under attack by a numerically superior hostile force. The enemy lobbed a grenade into their position. Despite being fully aware of the odds against him, he threw himself onto the grenade without hesitation and absorbed the full impact. The decision cost him his life, but his act of bravery saved the lives of five of his platoon members and enabled them to keep firing at the enemy. And this battle became the turning point of the war.

The Sitman fitness center reflects his noble self-sacrifice and consummate devotion to duty.