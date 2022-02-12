Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holiday Shoutout

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing command team and their families share a message of celebration for the work of their Airmen during the 2022 holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 18:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867152
    VIRIN: 221202-F-RI665-525
    Filename: DOD_109360345
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    This work, 2022 Holiday Shoutout, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    F-16
    A-10
    Holiday
    Christmas
    51st FW

