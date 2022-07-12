U.S. Air Force Aiman 1st Class Javon Jones, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron air transportation specialist, sends greetings to family in Jacksnville, Florida, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 18:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867148
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-YT028-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109360318
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen sends holiday greetings, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
