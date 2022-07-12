Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen sends holiday greetings

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Aiman 1st Class Javon Jones, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron air transportation specialist, sends greetings to family in Jacksnville, Florida, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 1, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 18:01
    Category: Greetings
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    This work, Airmen sends holiday greetings, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Holiday Season
    Holiday greetings
    60th Air Mobility Wing

