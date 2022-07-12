Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen send holiday greetings

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yulissa Morales-Galvin, 60th Maintenance Squadron team inspection member, sends greetings in Spanish and English to family at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 1, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 18:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867145
    VIRIN: 221207-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_109360315
    Length: 00:00:25
    Language: Spanish
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: FAIRFIELD, CA, US

    This work, Airmen send holiday greetings, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Holiday Season
    Holiday greetings
    60th Air Mobility Wing

