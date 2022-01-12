RRB's Ugly Christmas Sweaters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion wore their ugly sweaters for a quarterly state meeting at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Dec. 1, 2022. The RRB state meeting is an event where battalion personnel is recognized for their accomplishments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staf Sgt. Chazz Kibler)