    RRB's Ugly Christmas Sweaters

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion wore their ugly sweaters for a quarterly state meeting at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Dec. 1, 2022. The RRB state meeting is an event where battalion personnel is recognized for their accomplishments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staf Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867143
    VIRIN: 221202-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109360313
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RRB's Ugly Christmas Sweaters, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Happy Holidays
    Ugly Sweater

