The Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion wore their ugly sweaters for a quarterly state meeting at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Dec. 1, 2022. The RRB state meeting is an event where battalion personnel is recognized for their accomplishments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staf Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 17:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867143
|VIRIN:
|221202-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109360313
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RRB's Ugly Christmas Sweaters, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
