    Fort Stewart Tree Lighting Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Fort Stewart Soldiers and Families gather for the installation Tree Lighting Ceremony on Fort Stewart Georgia, Dec. 7 2022 to celebrate the holiday season. The ceremony included the lighting of the holiday tree, pictures with Santa and his reindeer, and many other attractions for family and children.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867128
    VIRIN: 221207-A-HS753-325
    Filename: DOD_109360117
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Tree Lighting Ceremony, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    Holidays
    Santa
    Tree Lighting
    Marne

