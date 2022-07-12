Fort Stewart Soldiers and Families gather for the installation Tree Lighting Ceremony on Fort Stewart Georgia, Dec. 7 2022 to celebrate the holiday season. The ceremony included the lighting of the holiday tree, pictures with Santa and his reindeer, and many other attractions for family and children.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 19:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867128
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-HS753-325
|Filename:
|DOD_109360117
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart Tree Lighting Ceremony, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT