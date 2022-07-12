Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Career Counselor Creed

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Staff Sgt. Oscar Lopez, 160th Theater Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, recites the Career Counselor Creed Dec. 7. The career counselor is a crucial part of the Army Family. They have a direct line to our Soldiers and are entrusted to help guide, motivate and help them reach their career potential. They live by the Career Counselor Creed, and the first part emphasizes how critical career counselors are to the Army mission, and to our Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    retention
    career counselor
    USAREC
    NETCOM

