Staff Sgt. Oscar Lopez, 160th Theater Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, recites the Career Counselor Creed Dec. 7. The career counselor is a crucial part of the Army Family. They have a direct line to our Soldiers and are entrusted to help guide, motivate and help them reach their career potential. They live by the Career Counselor Creed, and the first part emphasizes how critical career counselors are to the Army mission, and to our Soldiers.
|12.07.2022
|12.07.2022 16:27
|B-Roll
|867124
|221207-A-HT688-151
|DOD_109360097
|00:00:35
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|0
|0
