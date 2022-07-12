video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867124" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Oscar Lopez, 160th Theater Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, recites the Career Counselor Creed Dec. 7. The career counselor is a crucial part of the Army Family. They have a direct line to our Soldiers and are entrusted to help guide, motivate and help them reach their career potential. They live by the Career Counselor Creed, and the first part emphasizes how critical career counselors are to the Army mission, and to our Soldiers.