    Go Army Beat Navy! 1st Armored Division - Goat Edition 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla and Master Sgt. Jose Ibarra

    1st Armored Division

    NASA or Navy? We're not quite sure who Army's playing next weekend... The one thing we are sure of for whoever Army's playing, our patch is the last thing they'll see!
    #goarmy #ironsoldiers

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 16:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867116
    VIRIN: 221202-A-FI831-217
    Filename: DOD_109359913
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Football
    1AD
    Old Ironsides
    1st Armored Division
    West Point
    Go Army Beat Navy

