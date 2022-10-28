Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Video by Jacob Keenum 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    This is a 4K UHD B-roll package of a depot maintenance jet taking off at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867113
    VIRIN: 221028-F-DS349-0001
    Filename: DOD_109359864
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    This work, F-15 Takeoff B-roll, by Jacob Keenum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F15
    AFRC
    Robins
    RAFB
    78th ABW
    Jet Depot Maintenance

