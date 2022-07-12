Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Army National Guard Year in Review

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    This is the 2022 New Hampshire Army National Guard Year in Review. This video is comprised of photos and video submitted by soldiers in the 114th Public Affairs and Detachment and 603rd Public Affairs Detachment. This video was compiled and produced by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th PAD.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 13:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867090
    VIRIN: 221207-A-VS358-527
    Filename: DOD_109359534
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NH Army National Guard Year in Review, by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Hampshire
    NHARNG

