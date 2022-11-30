B-Roll: Marines call for close air support, indirect fire during Steel Knight 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, call for fire during Steel Knight 23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 30, 2022. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise which ensures 1st MARDIV is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Earik Barton)