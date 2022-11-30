B-Roll: Marines call for close air support, indirect fire during Steel Knight 23

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, call for fire during Steel Knight 23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 30, 2022. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise which ensures 1st MARDIV is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Earik Barton)
