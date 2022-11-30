Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines call for close air support, indirect fire during Steel Knight 23

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, call for fire during Steel Knight 23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 30, 2022. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise which ensures 1st MARDIV is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Earik Barton)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867077
    VIRIN: 221201-M-HW569-1001
    Filename: DOD_109359395
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marines call for close air support, indirect fire during Steel Knight 23, by LCpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    1st Marine Division
    Artillery
    Steel Knight
    Blue Dimond
    SK23

